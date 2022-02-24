Town's Lidl supermarket set to expand

Lidl, on Holt Road in Fakenham, has submitted plans to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to expand its store and car park. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to see a market town’s supermarket expand.

Lidl, on Holt Road in Fakenham, has submitted plans to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to expand its store and car park.

The environmental protection team at NNDC have asked Lidl to undertake a risk assessment on the development site due to its industrial use in the past and the unknown conditions of the ground beneath.

A spokesman for Lidl UK said: “We are pleased to confirm plans to develop our existing store in Fakenham to deliver even more of our fresh, high quality and affordable produce to the local community.

“Our plans would see the increase in the store’s sales area to 1,320 square metres as well as a reconfiguration of the existing car park to offer 120 parking spaces and enable even more residents access to our much-loved store.

“We would look forward to receiving the decision from the council and sharing further updates in due course.”

