Plans to convert salon into tattoo studio approved

Plans have been approved that will see 7A Norwich Road in Fakenham transformed into a tattoo studio - - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Plans to convert a former health and beauty salon into a tattoo studio have been approved.

The site at 7A Norwich Road, in Fakenham, was originally believed to be office space, however, records show that planning permission to convert the space into a beauty salon was approved in 2016, but never implemented.

The application submitted by Ryan Hunt, to North Norfolk District Council, received no objections from Fakenham Town Council, Environmental Health at NNDC or councillor John Rest.

The site was originally believed to be office space. However, in 2016 planning was approved to convert the site into a health and beauty salon. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

In the planning officer, Rob Arguile’s report, he stated that: “Following a consultation from the Environmental Health team, no objections or conditions have been raised."

He also added that the site lies within a designated ‘town centre’ area, and the use of a tattoo studio is considered a suitable business for this location.

The site also lies within a Conservation Area, however, Mr Arguile believes it is unlikely this will have any detrimental impact upon the heritage of the area.

To view all the documents on this decision, go to NNDC’s planning portal, looking up reference, PF/21/2425