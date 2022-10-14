'No going back' - Four-day week set to stay on chippy's menu

Kirsty Wainwright, general manager of Plattens, has been speaking of the chip shops experience of staff working four-day weeks - Credit: Kirsty Wainwright/Matthew Usher

Exceptional productivity and a profound impact on its staff has seen a chip shop trialling a four-day working week admit "there is no going back".

Wells chippy, Plattens, is well over halfway through its six-month trial of a four-day week, and has been delighted with the impact.

The chip shop, which is on The Quay, joined more than 70 companies across Britain in introducing a four-day week, in what is thought to be the world's biggest pilot project exploring the shift pattern.

Kirsty Wainwright, general manager of Plattens - Credit: Kirsty Wainwright

Under the scheme, staff will get 100pc pay for 80pc of the hours they would usually work.

The Daily Mail surveyed around half of all those who have signed up, and like Plattens, almost half of them will keep the four-day-week after the trial ends.

Kirsty Wainwright, general manager of Plattens, said: “Our staff are thrilled to be part of it. It's so unique within the hospitality industry that there will be no going back for us.

Platten's fish and chips in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Plattens

“Productivity has been exceptional so far. The team has never been so engaged in what we are trying to achieve together.

"We strive to create a working environment where the team feels safe, enthused, happy and has a strong sense of purpose. The four-day week has had a profound impact on helping us create that very culture.”

Some companies did tell the Daily Mail there had been issues around rota chaos and staff confusion.

Work under way at Plattens, in Wells. Picture: Luke Platten - Credit: Archant

The general manager credited her staff's flexibility for its success after the challenge of applying the scheme in July and August.

A combination of poor recruitment within the industry and Covid resulted in the team wanting to support each other.

“We decided to hold our four-day-week schedule to allow all members equal time off through the week and at weekends throughout the summer," she added.

The newly refurbished takeaway. Picture: Ian Burt

"The team opted for four long days and we cut down our training day to allow optimum support.

“In September we have resorted back to four, eight-hour shifts, and have agreed to gift the extra time accumulated over the summer back through the winter.

“We couldn’t be prouder to know that the team understands and appreciates the seasonal aspect and demands of the business and were so willing to think of everyone involved across the whole year.”