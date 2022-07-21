Owner of award-winning pub reflects on 'rollercoaster' first year in charge

The owner of an award-winning pub and hotel says she is full of pride at what her business has achieved - despite a "rollercoaster" first year in charge.

Siobhan Peyton reopened Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, alongside her sister Caitriona in July 2021.

Michelin's reviewers loved Sculthorpe Mill near Fakenham - Credit: AW PR

Over the past 12 months, the pair have been forced to deal with a number of issues including the impact of coronavirus, staff shortages and the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

But their tenure has been packed with accolades, such as being honoured by Michelin in February and awarded a spot in the Sunday Times' 100 best places to stay in the country list.

Reflecting on an unpredictable period, co-owner Siobhan said 2021/22 had been a year of "peaks and troughs".

She added: "It has been a long year. We have achieved an awful lot in a short amount of time and the feedback has been so positive.

Sculthorpe Mill prides itself on creating dishes that celebrate Norfolk's abundance of amazing produce. - Credit: AW PR

“We were so busy on just delivering that any accolade came as a surprise, but we are so grateful.

“The peaks and troughs were fairly dramatic, but we are used to the challenges now.”

Those first-year challenges were perfectly encapsulated earlier this week, when scorching temperatures saw several customers cancel bookings in a bid to stay out of the heat.

Staff shifts were cancelled and the menu reduced as the owners prepared for a quiet night - but they were left stunned when punters began piling into the pub.

The Michelin Guide complimented the restaurant's waterside terrace. - Credit: AW PR

However, they managed to pull through, just as they have done amidst the spiralling spread new Covid variants and difficulties in recruiting front-of-house staff.

Siobhan said she could take most pride from the business becoming embedded in the community, especially with its outdoor Saturday Sessions which offer food, drinks and music in a relaxed environment.

“We wanted Saturday Sessions to attract young people and families at all price points, from a sausage roll to a four-course meal, and we are getting close to achieving that,” she added.

“Bringing in a mix of people, from locals to tourists. is what I feel most proud of. We are we are what a country pub should be, which is something for everyone.”

Looking ahead, Siobhan vowed to continue raising the bar and attracting new faces.