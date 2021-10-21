Hotel says bookings up a week on from Sunday Times nod

Published: 6:30 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 11:51 AM October 21, 2021

The Sculthorpe Mill in Fakenham was named the best place to stay in the East of England by The Sunday Times. Restaurateurs Siobhan (pictured) and Caitriona Peyton acquired the three-storey pub and hotel in May - Credit: AW PR/Sam Scott-Hunter

The co-owner of a Norfolk hotel which received critical acclaim through a national newspaper says it has seen a spike in bookings since.

Last week, the Sculthorpe Mill in Fakenham was named the best place to stay in the East of England by The Sunday Times.

Restaurateurs Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton bought the three-storey pub and hotel in May and reopened to the public this summer.

Siobhan said that since the announcement, and the press surrounding it, bookings for the rooms have been busier.

Siobhan Peyton in front of The Sculthorpe Mill, on the River Wensum. - Credit: AW PR

“We definitely saw a spike in the rooms due to the article,” she said.

“Without doubt, the rooms have been busier since The Sunday Times and the EDP articles.

“We are completely booked for half term."

Inside one of the rooms at the Sculthorpe Mill in Fakenham. - Credit: Sam Scott-Hunter

The pair have owned restaurants across the country, with reviews for their places featuring in national newspapers, and winning accolades for their work.

However, the mill is the first time they have opened a business offering rooms to the public, and in as little as three months have been awarded this prestigious title.

When asked how they were able to recreate their success, Ms Peyton said that running a restaurant and rooms have one key similarity.

Inside one of the rooms at the Sculthorpe Mill in Fakenham. - Credit: Sam Scott-Hunter

“I do not think there is too much of a leap between serving people food and looking after them - it is all about making people feel welcomed and warm.

“We think of it like - if I was sitting here as a guest, how would I like to feel sitting here?

“We are also very lucky with the views of the Wensum, we are blessed by that, you look out at it and it just makes you feel good.”

Sculthorpe Mill is located just outside Fakenham. - Credit: Andrew Waddison / AW PR

The team at Sculthorpe Mill is now preparing for Christmas, planning to release its Christmas packages over the next few days.

The ownerrs confirmed they still have some space for people to stay in their rooms, and will be open all over Christmas. However, they will not be serving food on the 25th.

Siobhan also confirmed they are planning to expand their rooms, with five cabins being brought in next year to a secret garden.