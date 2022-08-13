Historic market town pub up for sale

A market town’s pub is now up for sale following a lengthy search for new tenants.

The Bull on Bridge Street, Fakenham, is on the market for £500,000 via Fleurets Limited, East, after it had been previously looking for new tenants to manage the property on behalf of its owner, The Wellington Pub Company.

The pub had been looking for a new lease to take on the pub for over a year, with Fleurets, a leisure property specialist working as the agent.

The historic pub in Fakenham believed to date back to 1837, closed in January 2019 - Credit: IAN BURT

The historic pub in Fakenham believed to date back to 1837, closed in January 2019, after the landlord went bankrupt.

The Bull had its alcohol licence reinstated back in September 2021 after it lapsed in November 2020 due to an administrative error.

There had been some interest in The Bull, but its close proximity to a JD Wetherspoon branch has put off potential new landlords, a Fleurets letting agent said last December.

We asked The Wellington Pub Company for a comment about the sale, but they declined.

You can view the pub's property page here.