Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Business

Historic market town pub up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 9:35 AM August 13, 2022
The Bull in Fakenham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Bull in Fakenham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

A market town’s pub is now up for sale following a lengthy search for new tenants.

The Bull on Bridge Street, Fakenham, is on the market for £500,000 via Fleurets Limited, East, after it had been previously looking for new tenants to manage the property on behalf of its owner, The Wellington Pub Company.

The pub had been looking for a new lease to take on the pub for over a year, with Fleurets, a leisure property specialist working as the agent.

Police say the incident started in The Bull pub in Fakenham.

The historic pub in Fakenham believed to date back to 1837, closed in January 2019 - Credit: IAN BURT

The historic pub in Fakenham believed to date back to 1837, closed in January 2019, after the landlord went bankrupt.

The Bull had its alcohol licence reinstated back in September 2021 after it lapsed in November 2020 due to an administrative error.

There had been some interest in The Bull, but its close proximity to a JD Wetherspoon branch has put off potential new landlords, a Fleurets letting agent said last December.

We asked The Wellington Pub Company for a comment about the sale, but they declined.

You can view the pub's property page here.

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham, is on the market with Bailey Bird & Warren

Gallery

Property Spotlight: The home dubbed a 'gardener's delight'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Hitchin

'Boredom' to blame for high anti-social behaviour in town, says officer

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Owner of Venetia‚ÄövÑv¥s Yarn Shop on Norwich Street in Fakenham, Venetia Strangwayes-Booth.

Wool shop sees increase in footfall despite bleak statistics

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Paul and Shane Allen climbing up Snowdonia - completing the National Three Peaks Challenge

Super great-grandad completes Three Peaks Challenge

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon