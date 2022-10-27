Fakenham pub offering free Christmas dinners to combat loneliness

A Norfolk landlady is on a mission to make sure nobody spends Christmas alone this year.

Alie Hannam, landlady at The Crown in Fakenham, is giving away 50 free meals on December 19 for local people who would normally spend Christmas Day on their own.

The pub in the Market Place is inviting people to join them for dinner with all the trimmings, Christmas crackers and carols.

Ms Hannam's thoughtful gesture comes as pubs join millions of people across the nation in feeling the pinch amid the cost of living crisis.

She considered it her duty, however, to write-off the cost of dozens of meals - despite her own bills going through the roof.

“I'm not a chain and I don't have a financial backer," said Ms Hannam. "I'm an independent business, so it comes out of my pocket and by people helping on the day. It will be a joint effort from everyone.

The Crown at Fakenham - Credit: Denise Bradley

“It’s all about giving something back.

“I’m trying to keep the cost down as best I can. I’ve asked for volunteers to help serve the food and wipe down the tables, which makes it more of a community Christmas dinner.

“I’ve always provided free Christmas meals for some of my regulars, and I was thinking of how I could do it on a much larger scale, as I know there are a lot of people in Fakenham that spend Christmas Day on their own.

“Everyone will be sitting together, so I'm hoping they can have a chat and a bit of a sing-song as well. I want them to leave The Crown not only full of food but full of Christmas cheer as well.”

Ms Hannam is on the hunt for a group of carol singers to provide festive entertainment - as well as volunteers to help serve the food for guests.

She said the pub has already received a fantastic response from people wanting to help on the day.

The view from the window of one of the new hotel rooms at The Crown in Fakenham - Credit: Denise Bradley

The landlady, who is looking to provide free meals on an annual basis, also hopes punters will be treated to an appearance from Father Christmas himself.

Two Christmas dinner services will run on December 19, with the first from 12pm to 2pm and the second from 3pm to 5pm.

To book a meal, call The Crown on 01328 855278. Spaces are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.