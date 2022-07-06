Mayor officially opens hotel 13 years after last stay

Angela Glynn (right), Fakenham Mayor alongside The Crown's Hotel manager, Catherine Sayer (left) as the official opening is held - Credit: Alie Hannam

A market town hotel is back in business after being officially opened by the town’s mayor.

The hotel above The Crown in Fakenham was re-opened by Angela Glynn, town mayor, on July 1, for the first time in 13 years.

Mrs Glynn was alongside the hotel manager, Catherine Sayer, and pub landlord Alie Hannam to cut the ribbon on the 12 rooms above the pub.

“It was such a pleasure to cut the ribbon to open the beautifully refurbished rooms at the hotel,” Mrs Glynn said.

“Congratulations go to Ms Hannam and her team for bringing stylish accommodation facilities to Fakenham, particularly after the last two difficult years.”

The hotel is owned by Chris Cunningham, who approached Ms Hannam last year about reopening, which she is “over the moon” about.

The last 12 months have been spent bringing the rooms up to scratch - before its grand reopening.

You can book a meal or a stay at fakenhamcrownhotel.co.uk