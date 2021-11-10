Two mother-daughter businesses set to star at Christmas market

Georgia and Boo Beckett (left image) created KayaNuka, while Iris and Claire Croft founded Iris & I from their Fakenham home - Credit: KayaNuka/Iris&I

A pair of mother-daughter businesses which launched during lockdown are set to star in a unique Christmas market.

Two jewellery businesses, KayaNuka and Iris & I, will sell their products for the first time at a fair when they appear at Norfolk Christmas Fair, being held at Godwick Great Barn on Thursday, November 18.

The 'hybrid' event is also being held online following the success of last year, opening at 8am on November 11 and continuing until midnight on November 28.

Georgia (left) and Boo Beckett created KayaNuka from their home in Melton Constable - Credit: KayaNuka

KayaNuka, founded by Boo and Georgia Beckett, from Melton Constable, while the latter was recovering from Covid-19.

The mother-daughter duo’s long-held wish to work together finally came to fruition following many discussions at the kitchen table.

You may also want to watch:

Boo, who had worked as a fashion accessory buyer for the last eight years, said: “Lockdown gave us the perfect opportunity to join forces.

"Our stand at the Norfolk Christmas Fair will be the first time we have sold our beautiful jewellery at a fair which is very exciting."

Iris & I jewellery, by Iris Croft, from Fakenham, was founded during lockdown and with help of her mum, Claire - Credit: Iris & I

Iris & I, started by Iris and Claire Croft, from Fakenham, is the brainchild of the daughter half of the duo.

Iris' love of making jewellery began as a nine-year-old in Greece and, aged just 10 years old, her creations sold like hotcakes at a street stall in London, where she lived at the time.

Under the guidance of her mother, Claire, who founded the popular Abahna home fragrance business based in Fakenham, she has broadened her skills in jewellery making over the years.

"The ‘I’ in my brand name represents the many people who have supported me as I’ve created this business from scratch," said Iris.

A scene from a previous Norfolk Christmas Fair at Godwick Great Barn - Credit: Archant

"Mostly this has been my Mum, and I’m so grateful to her for her advice and help. I hope my jewellery will put a smile on lots of faces on Christmas Day.”

Tickets for the Norfolk Christmas Fair, which will showcase 30 stalls, are priced at £5. The online edition will have an additional 20 stalls.

Proceeds from the event will once again be donated to Thornage Hall Independent Living, the north Norfolk charity supporting adults with learning disabilities.

To book your ticket, access the virtual fair or to find out more information, visit norfolkchristmasfair.co.uk.