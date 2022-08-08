Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Wool shop sees increase footfall despite bleak statistics

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:46 PM August 8, 2022
Owner of Venetia's Yarn Shop on Norwich Street in Fakenham, Venetia Strangwayes-Booth

Another Norfolk business is bucking the high street blues as they see increased footfall.

Venetia Strangwayes-Booth, who owns Venetia’s Yarn Shop on Norwich Street in Fakenham says she has seen an increase in footfall over the month after opening exhibitions at her business in July.

The increase in footfall comes after statistics published by Springboard showed that footfall across the UK in July had fallen to under pre-pandemic levels, at a decrease of 14pc in July compared with 2019.

Venetia's Yarn Shop on Norwich Street in Fakenham stocks local produces Norfolk wools.

This has halted the momentum made by shops in April, as they faced a huge battle to entice shoppers amid a record-breaking heatwave during July, surging inflation which hit a 27-year high last week, and the cost of living crisis.

Despite these difficulties, many Fakenham businesses said they were bucking the trend and seeing good trade over the month of July.

Ms Strangwayes-Booth, who opened her business in November 2021, was surprised to see people coming in to buy art.

“I feel slightly surprised, people were buying art which I was not expecting, it was a real shot in the dark, so it is great,” she said.

Venetia's Yarn Shop on Norwich Street in Fakenham.

“It's hard for me to compare because the wool business does not do well in the summer. Waiting to see where we are at Christmas - but I get a commission on the art which is a help.

“It is also bringing people into Fakenham as well, that is what it is all about, raising the profile of the town.

“I have also put a lot of posters promoting other events and business in the town, as it felt like the right thing to do, us small businesses have to stick together.

Venetia's Yarn Shop has opened on Norwich Street in Fakenham

“Plus, many people have been pleased that a space like this is now open in Fakenham and several artists have booked slots for next year.”

The opening exhibition at The Gallery Upstairs at Venetia, featured paintings by Carole Ann Grace and contemporary ceramic sculptures by Michel Ducos. 'Image and Object' opened on July 4 and continues until the end of September.

On August 13, Mr Ducos will be available throughout the afternoon to talk to people. He will also give a short talk on Ceramic Sculpture: Process and Materials at 2pm. There is no charge for entry and all are welcome.

