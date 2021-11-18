Campsite to offer rental service for real Christmas trees

Potter Farm Campsite in Wighton, near Wells, is inviting customers to hire Christmas trees - Credit: Ali King

A Norfolk campsite has relaunched its Christmas tree rental scheme.

Potter Farm Campsite in Wighton, near Wells, is once again allowing people to hire out trees with the festive season fast approaching.

Potter Farm Campsite in Wighton, near Wells, is offering a Christmas tree hire service - Credit: Pat Weston

They can then be returned to the site and placed back in the ground until next year.

Following a successful pilot, the scheme is in its second year and the stock count has been upped to 160 trees of all shapes and sizes.

Customers are initially asked for a hiring fee and deposit. Then, when the decorations come down, the deposit can either be reclaimed or left rolling ready for next Christmas.

Ali King, who co-owns the site with Pat Weston, decided to launch the initiative after spotting a firm doing something similar down in London.

Around 130 Christmas trees are on offer at Potter Farm Campsite in Wighton, near Wells - Credit: Pat Weston

She now hopes to use it to make Christmas more eco-friendly in Norfolk.

“The trees are all Norfolk-grown to keep the carbon footprint low,” said Ms King.

“Christmas can be so wasteful and we need to think outside the box.

“We are keeping it local. Something simple as buying a Christmas tree can be a low carbon event.

Potter Farm Campsite in Wighton, near Wells, is selling or hiring out Christmas trees - Credit: Pat Weston

“It also works with the community and countryside, protecting what we have and supporting a local business.”

Once trees are returned to Potter Farm, they are put into aerated pots before being transferred back into the ground to get all the necessary benefits from the soil.

Of last year's 100 trees, 70 were returned and 30 ended up being planted in buyers' gardens.

Those who like to get their decorations up early may have to reconsider, however. Due to the nature of the trees and a desire to keep them in the best possible, they can only be taken home for a fixed period of time.

Christmas trees are for sale or for rent at Potter Farm Campsite in Wighton, near Wells - Credit: Pat Weston

"A living tree should not go into a house too early," added Ms King.

“They should be going in no more than two weeks before Christmas. They will last for three weeks inside and recover well when we put them back.

“We give customers instructions on the best ways to look after their trees, such as keeping them away from radiators and out of hot rooms.”

Potter Farm's Christmas tree service begins on Saturday, November 27. The farm is open 10.30am to 4pm, five days a week from Thursday through Monday.