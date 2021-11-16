RNLI volunteer made MBE for more than 50 years' service

Philip Eaglen with the High Sheriff of Norwich, Caroline Jarrold, who presented him with his MBE medal - Credit: Angel Eaglen

A Wells lifeboat volunteer has finally received his MBE medal after being recognised for more than five decades of service.

Philip Eaglen, who lives in the coastal town, was made an MBE back in December after 53 years of saving lives at sea.

Philip Eaglen has served with RNLI Wells for 53 years - Credit: RNLI Wells

During a special ceremony at the Norfolk Club, Norwich, on November 3, he was awarded his medal by the High Sheriff of Norwich.

Now 71 years old, Mr Eaglen is the longest-serving crew member with RNLI Wells and begun volunteering when he was just 16.

He is also a retained firefighter and, once, while returning from a callout, he was alerted to the lifeboat being launched.

Joining Philip Eaglen at the award presentation was his daughter, Angel (left), his wife Heather (right), and the High Sheriff of Norwich - Credit: Angel Eaglen

The fire engine tore down Beach Road and dropped Mr Eaglen off at the lifeboat station so he could assist.

He has served under five different coxwains so far, and will continue his loyal service up until the arrival of the Duke of Edinburgh, the new Shannon lifeboat. It is due to arrive in the late Autumn of next year.