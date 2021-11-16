RNLI volunteer made MBE for more than 50 years' service
- Credit: Angel Eaglen
A Wells lifeboat volunteer has finally received his MBE medal after being recognised for more than five decades of service.
Philip Eaglen, who lives in the coastal town, was made an MBE back in December after 53 years of saving lives at sea.
During a special ceremony at the Norfolk Club, Norwich, on November 3, he was awarded his medal by the High Sheriff of Norwich.
Now 71 years old, Mr Eaglen is the longest-serving crew member with RNLI Wells and begun volunteering when he was just 16.
He is also a retained firefighter and, once, while returning from a callout, he was alerted to the lifeboat being launched.
The fire engine tore down Beach Road and dropped Mr Eaglen off at the lifeboat station so he could assist.
He has served under five different coxwains so far, and will continue his loyal service up until the arrival of the Duke of Edinburgh, the new Shannon lifeboat. It is due to arrive in the late Autumn of next year.
Most Read
- 1 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
- 2 Wellness retreat with wood cabins could be built at Norfolk farm
- 3 Gift shop vows to support local businesses following renovation
- 4 'I have felt privileged' - high school headteacher set to leave
- 5 UK terror threat level raised to severe
- 6 Details for Fakenham Christmas lights switch on unveiled
- 7 Part of Marriott's Way to close for maintenance work
- 8 Norwich sculptor behind 'Flight of Birds' installation has died aged 82
- 9 Halloween attraction turns its sights to pick-your-own Christmas trees
- 10 Bid for 12 homes recommended for approval despite sewage concerns