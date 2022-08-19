Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Village being added to mobile post office route

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:04 PM August 19, 2022
Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Whissonsett, near Fakenham, is being added to a mobile post office route - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk village is being added to a mobile post office route. 

The Post Office will begin providing the service in Whissonsett, near Fakenham, every Friday at 9am to 9.50am from September 9. 

The vehicle will be stationed outside the village hall, which hosted an outreach post office until March 2022. 

It will be operated by the postmaster for Great Massingham, who already serves a number of communities in the area. 

To accommodate the extra stop, changes will be made to the visiting times in six of the other locations. 

The new times are as follows: 

  • Helhoughton: Friday - 10.05-10.30am
  • East Rudham: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - 9.20-10.20am; Wednesday - 3.10-4.10pm; Friday - 11am to midday
  • Bircham: Monday to Wednesday - 10:45-11.30am; Friday - 12.10-12.55pm
  • Ingoldisthorpe: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - 11.45am-12.15pm; Friday - 1.50-2.40pm
  • Snettisham: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - 12.50-1.50pm; Friday - 2.50-3.50pm
  • West Newton: Friday - 4-4.40pm



