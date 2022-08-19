Village being added to mobile post office route

Whissonsett, near Fakenham, is being added to a mobile post office route - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk village is being added to a mobile post office route.

The Post Office will begin providing the service in Whissonsett, near Fakenham, every Friday at 9am to 9.50am from September 9.

The vehicle will be stationed outside the village hall, which hosted an outreach post office until March 2022.

It will be operated by the postmaster for Great Massingham, who already serves a number of communities in the area.

To accommodate the extra stop, changes will be made to the visiting times in six of the other locations.

The new times are as follows:

Helhoughton: Friday - 10.05-10.30am

East Rudham: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - 9.20-10.20am; Wednesday - 3.10-4.10pm; Friday - 11am to midday

Bircham: Monday to Wednesday - 10:45-11.30am; Friday - 12.10-12.55pm

Ingoldisthorpe: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - 11.45am-12.15pm; Friday - 1.50-2.40pm

Snettisham: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - 12.50-1.50pm; Friday - 2.50-3.50pm

West Newton: Friday - 4-4.40pm







