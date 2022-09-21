Cambridge couple take Ukrainians on trip on Dunkirk lifeboat

The group on the Lucy Lavers, the boat used by Oriel and Mick Stump in their trip for the Ukrainians in Wells - Credit: Dasha Tenditna

Families from across the region have joined together to take their Ukrainian guests for a trip on a boat which featured in Dunkirk.

Oriel and Mick Stump from Cambridge along with friends from across East Anglian took the Ukrainians they have welcomed into their homes via the Homes for the Ukraine scheme, on the boat trip in Wells on September 11.

Mr and Mrs Stump are among thousands of other UK households who were moved by the coverage of the war in Ukraine, and the personal stories heard at an event at the Cambridge Picture House, chaired by Rory Finnin, associate professor of Ukrainian Studies at the University of Cambridge.

“We knew straight away that we wanted to do something to help, however small it might be,” Mrs Stump added.

Very soon, the couple was paired with a Ukrainian refugee, Nastya, a 21-year-old student from Dnipro.

They met on Zoom, but neither she nor the Cambridge couple could speak a word of each other’s language. Luckily, a Ukrainian student offered to interpret for them.

“It wasn’t straightforward, even then, as there were air raids going on at the time of the call, so the family had to take refuge in the cellar,” Mrs Stump said.

“We rescheduled our conversation, but in reality had already signed the consent forms.

“Nastya’s grandfather had mobility issues and couldn’t take refuge in the cellar. These details were heartbreaking and we were even more resolved to do what we could.”

The couple quickly became involved with other families who felt the same - with so many questions and unknowns, the group supported each other with information, useful links and advice.

Nastya’s sister Daria and family arrived in the UK not long after, and they were introduced to her hosts too, a couple living in nearby Suffolk. Then the community expanded with Dasha with her daughters Polina and Maya, who moved into a vacant house adjacent to the Cambridge couple, whose kind owners saw an opportunity to do something life-changing.

A close friend of theirs, Penny Hubbard from Old Hunstanton, became the ‘fairy godmother’ to Dasha’s young daughters, organising a holiday for them all in Norfolk and much more.

“What has been striking is how many people have come together and offered incredible support. Businesses have been equally generous - offering summer camp places for the children, language classes and even a piano,” Mrs Stump added.

“We have had many happy moments.

"One of the happiest was meeting Nastya at Luton, and later, Nastya’s mother, who came for a month to visit her daughters. I could easily understand what it meant to her, knowing her family were safe, happy and able to access the things they needed to become independent in due course.”

The couple and their Ukraine guest shared each other’s culture with one another, such as meals, and they complimented their guests as “being courteous, well mannered and helpful, they have been a pleasure to have around.”

Mrs Stump added: “Our Ukrainian refugee group is brave, resourceful, resilient and hard-working, and we have been so impressed by their attitude and abilities.

"Of course, there were times we wished we understood better how to pitch things, when to offer support and when to give space. Sharing a home, and its shared facilities is not everyone’s choice, but we would not have missed this experience for the world,” said.

All of the UK families have long ties with Norfolk, so when the couple heard about the lifeboat the Lucy Lavers, they wanted to do something with the Ukrainian refugees to echo the heritage of this historic boat.

The boat was built in 1939 and was used in the Dunkirk rescue operation in 1940. It later served as a relief lifeboat at Wells and elsewhere on the east coast.

It was donated to Rescue Wooden Boats for restoration by the Dunkirk Little Ships Restoration Trust.

Following the restoration, Rescue Wooden Boats took her for the 75th anniversary of Operation Dynamo in Dunkirk. She is now managed by Curlew Coastal Charters in Wells.

The couple and their friend, Mrs Hubbard, chartered the boat to take the Ukrainian friends on a breakfast cruise from Wells Harbour, skippered by Liam Pink of Curlew Charters.

“We are extremely grateful to Liam and to everyone who has touched the lives of our guests since their arrival in the UK.”

