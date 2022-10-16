Referee completes dream debut in Wells

Matt Francis (right) refereed a football game in Wells, he is with the club's chairman (and groundsman) Steve Finch - Credit: Reg Holl

He travelled over 90 miles to referee a game in Wells after comparing the town’s football pitch to a bowling green - now referee Matt Francis has said he had a debut to remember.

The referee has dreamed of being in the middle for a game at the home of Wells Town FC on Beach Road after trips to the county, and his expectations were met.

“I felt a mixture of emotions stepping out onto the pitch,” Mr Francis said.

“A mix of pride, satisfaction and excitement all rolled into one - and the pitch was indeed as lovely as it looked.”

He took charge of Wells Reserves versus East Harling Reserves in Division 4 of the Anglian Combination, with the home side running out as 3-1 winners.

His debut was on everyone's lips, even the players.

“A couple of the players had obviously heard about the story (on both sides) and asked me about that during and after the game,” he added.

Wells Town FC pitch, on Beach Road - Credit: Reg Holl

This could be the start of a long string of appearances, with Mr Francis planning to one day retire in the county. Plus, Steve Finch, chairman of the Norfolk club has already invited him back.