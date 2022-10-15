Football referee sees dream of Wells debut become a reality

Matt Francis (insert) will take charge of a game in Wells. Pictured is the club's chairman (and groundsman) Steve Finch - Credit: IAN BURT/Matt Francis

A referee is travelling 91 miles to take charge of a football match in Wells after falling in love with the pitch.

Matt Francis loves to holiday in Norfolk with his wife and two dogs, while coming to the county, one of their favourite walks is from Holkham Hall to Wells. Whilst on this walk he has admired the pitch from afar on Beach Road countless times.

Until last year, when his wife told him, "to do something about it."

Matt Francis, from Henham, has been a referee for 12 years - after playing for Bishop's Stortford - Credit: Matt Francis

The transport manager for London Underground emailed the Norfolk FA asking them to give him the chance to referee a game there - at the time, it was after the season had finished, and there were no games left.

However, the stars have aligned and when the 54-year-old visits the county this weekend he will take charge of a game.

“I have walked up the long beach path and every time I go by, I see the pitch and it looks like a bowling green,” Mr Francis said.

Wells Town FC pitch, on Beach Road - Credit: Reg Holl

“I look at it and sigh and say, ‘I would love to run out on that pitch’.

“I cannot wait to get out on it, to have something akin to a professional playing surface is a real treat.”

The Henham-based referee will be in the middle on October 15 for the match between Wells Reserves and East Harling Reserves in Division 4 of the Anglian Combination, kick-off 2pm.

The pitch is looked after by the chairman of the club, Steve Finch.

Wells Town groundsman (and chairman) Steve Finch has been put forward for a Norfolk FA award. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

Mr Finch has been involved with Wells Town FC for the past 35 years after his son joined at under-10s.

He then proceeded to work for the club, as a club officer, groundsman, and eventually chairman.

His excellent playing surface is helped by his career - as for 42 years he was responsible for looking after the playing fields of schools across Norfolk - before retiring seven years ago, he decided to carry on working for Wells as a hobby.

Wells Town FC's pitch, on Beach Road, has caught the eye of Mr Francis over the years - Credit: Reg Holl

This isn’t the first time his pitch has received acclaim, after being grabbed by former Premier League referee Kevin Friend at an award ceremony.

“He sent a picture of us to his wife, saying, ‘this is the guy who looks after the pitch in Wells’,” he said.

“Over the last 10 years, we've had five refs ask for their final game to be at Wells.

“We are just thankful to have a referee, as there is a real shortage in the country.”