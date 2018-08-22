Can you help police find this fail-to-stop driver?

Published: 4:41 PM August 22, 2018 Updated: 8:19 PM October 10, 2020

Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a car who failed to stop at the scene of a collision in South Raynham, near Fakenham.

It happened at about 12.30pm on Monday, August 13 when a moped rider, a 17 year-old male, was travelling along Wellington Road from the A1065, close to Wensum Pools, and was hit by a car. He suffered minor leg injuries.

PC Jordan Pokorny from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We believe the vehicle involved was a light blue or silver Vauxhall Astra. Thankfully the moped rider wasn’t seriously injured, and I would appeal to anybody who saw the collision or was travelling in the area at around the same time with dash cam footage to contact us. I would also appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle to come forward and speak to us.”

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Pokorny at Swaffham Police Station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.