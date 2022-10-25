Car flips onto roof in crash outside village chip shop
- Credit: Matt Lawrence
A man had to be taken to hospital after a car crashed and flipped onto its roof.
Police were called to Station Road in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham, at 10:40pm on Thursday, October 20.
It followed a single-vehicle collision which saw a car crash through a fence and end up on its roof outside The Little Chippy.
Three ambulance service vehicles and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene, before the driver was taken to hospital via road ambulance.
The extent of his injuries are unknown.
Meanwhile, the fire service was also called due to the vehicle leaking fuel on the road.
Great Ryburgh resident, Matt Lawrence, who was in the nearby Blue Boar Inn at the time of the crash, said: "All we heard was a bang. Then we went outside and saw the car on its roof in front of the chip shop.
"When we ran over there was this smell of petrol and we wanted to see if anyone needed help."