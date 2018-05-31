Care home celebrates birthday and remaining coronavirus free

Dorrington House in Wells celebrated its 12th birthday and staying coronavirus free. Picture: Dorrington House Archant

A Norfolk family-run care home celebrating its 12th birthday has also remained coronavirus free.

Lorraine Dorrington and son Lloyd Dorrington at the care home's 10th birthday. Picture: supplied by Lorraine Dorrington Lorraine Dorrington and son Lloyd Dorrington at the care home's 10th birthday. Picture: supplied by Lorraine Dorrington

Dorrington House in Wells was purpose-built and has 38 elderly residents, many with dementia.

Owner Lorraine Dorrington, who heads up the legislative and personnel side of the business, said they had followed Government guidelines since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

She said: “I cannot bear to think of the care deaths where so many people have died, as you become so attached to the residents.”

“I am really proud of our management and staff for keeping our residents safe from coronavirus.”

They have 50 staff at their home in Wells who are all told to wash their hands every 20 minutes.

Mrs Dorrington added: “Good hygiene has been the main thing for us since this started. Carers’ hands are sore from washing so much.

“Residents are safe in our home. The only way coronavirus could break out here is if someone brings it in. But staff have to bring in their clothes to work in a bag. They change in a changing room, put their clean uniforms on, and take them home and wash them.”

She and her family do the shopping for the home because deliveries are difficult during this pandemic, and they leave the goods at the front door in the reception area.

They get their PPE and cleaning supplies from Hugh Crane (Cleaning Equipment) Ltd in Acle.

“We made sure we got extra supplies of alcohol gel hand sanitiser, plenty of gloves and aprons,” Mrs Dorrington added.

”We source face masks from wherever we can in the hope that we will not run out of them, although the price has gone up with some suppliers charging £1.25 per mask.

She said: “All rooms are en-suite with toilet, wash basin, liquid soap and paper towels.

“Residents who have to go to hospital are tested for coronavirus before they return here.”

They celebrated their 12th birthday with donated fish and chips from French’s in Wells.

“They opened especially to freshly cook and donate 56 portions of fish and chips to our staff and residents.”

There are also Dorrington House care homes in Dereham and Watton.