Search

Advanced search

Care home celebrates birthday and remaining coronavirus free

PUBLISHED: 09:04 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 15 May 2020

Dorrington House in Wells celebrated its 12th birthday and staying coronavirus free. Picture: Dorrington House

Dorrington House in Wells celebrated its 12th birthday and staying coronavirus free. Picture: Dorrington House

Archant

A Norfolk family-run care home celebrating its 12th birthday has also remained coronavirus free.

Lorraine Dorrington and son Lloyd Dorrington at the care home's 10th birthday. Picture: supplied by Lorraine DorringtonLorraine Dorrington and son Lloyd Dorrington at the care home's 10th birthday. Picture: supplied by Lorraine Dorrington

Dorrington House in Wells was purpose-built and has 38 elderly residents, many with dementia.

Owner Lorraine Dorrington, who heads up the legislative and personnel side of the business, said they had followed Government guidelines since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

She said: “I cannot bear to think of the care deaths where so many people have died, as you become so attached to the residents.”

“I am really proud of our management and staff for keeping our residents safe from coronavirus.”

They have 50 staff at their home in Wells who are all told to wash their hands every 20 minutes.

Mrs Dorrington added: “Good hygiene has been the main thing for us since this started. Carers’ hands are sore from washing so much.

“Residents are safe in our home. The only way coronavirus could break out here is if someone brings it in. But staff have to bring in their clothes to work in a bag. They change in a changing room, put their clean uniforms on, and take them home and wash them.”

You may also want to watch:

She and her family do the shopping for the home because deliveries are difficult during this pandemic, and they leave the goods at the front door in the reception area.

They get their PPE and cleaning supplies from Hugh Crane (Cleaning Equipment) Ltd in Acle.

“We made sure we got extra supplies of alcohol gel hand sanitiser, plenty of gloves and aprons,” Mrs Dorrington added.

”We source face masks from wherever we can in the hope that we will not run out of them, although the price has gone up with some suppliers charging £1.25 per mask.

She said: “All rooms are en-suite with toilet, wash basin, liquid soap and paper towels.

“Residents who have to go to hospital are tested for coronavirus before they return here.”

They celebrated their 12th birthday with donated fish and chips from French’s in Wells.

“They opened especially to freshly cook and donate 56 portions of fish and chips to our staff and residents.”

There are also Dorrington House care homes in Dereham and Watton.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four fire crews called to homes engulfed in blaze

River Court in Hempton, near Fakenham where fire crews were called to a domestic blaze. Picture: Google

‘Devastating’ blow for community centre after food, drink and dartboard stolen

The Green Park Rural Centre in Fakenham. Picture Nicola Tooth

Elderly couple conned out of £12,000 in phone scam

Police are warning people to be vigilant after a telephone scam in Binham, near Fakenham. Picture: Google Maps

Drive to the coast if you like - but the seaside’s still in lockdown

A sign warning visitors to stay safe on the cliff tops at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I’ll have no business to go back to’ - window cleaner plans return to work

Holt window cleaner owner, Jon Sibley. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Four fire crews called to homes engulfed in blaze

River Court in Hempton, near Fakenham where fire crews were called to a domestic blaze. Picture: Google

‘Devastating’ blow for community centre after food, drink and dartboard stolen

The Green Park Rural Centre in Fakenham. Picture Nicola Tooth

Elderly couple conned out of £12,000 in phone scam

Police are warning people to be vigilant after a telephone scam in Binham, near Fakenham. Picture: Google Maps

Drive to the coast if you like - but the seaside’s still in lockdown

A sign warning visitors to stay safe on the cliff tops at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I’ll have no business to go back to’ - window cleaner plans return to work

Holt window cleaner owner, Jon Sibley. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

‘The scariest thing I’ve lived through’ - Woman describes moment neighbour’s house went up in flames

River Court in Hempton, near Fakenham where fire crews were called to a domestic blaze. Picture: Ellie Weatherly

Council puts aside £1.47m for childcare providers hit by lockdown

Little Footsteps Childcare in Dereham made the decision to remain open during the coronavirus crisis to provide care to children of key workers. Picture: Little Footsteps

Trader hopeful people will obey distancing rules ahead of market reopening

Diss Market. Tony Fields at his stall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Parts of Holkham Estate set to reopen soon

The fallow deer at Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

National Trust reopens Felbrigg Hall car park

The car park at Felbrigg Hall will reopen on May 21. This picture shows it closed on May 13. Picture: David Bale
Drive 24