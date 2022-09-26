Holkham say issue of dying birds 'never established'

A witness reported seeing eight dead sea birds on the beach in Wells with no sign of injury on September 22 - Credit: Martin Sizeland

Dead birds have been spotted by a witness on a Norfolk beach - but the cause remains unknown.

A witness reported seeing eight dead sea birds on the beach in Wells with no sign of injury on September 22 and took a photo of a notice from Pinewoods that had stated they have received reports of sightings of dead or dying birds.

The signage, which has now been taken down, said: “In recent days we have received reports relating to sightings of dead or dying birds on the lake. Please rest assured we are dealing with this situation and following up on any reported sightings, in addition to working with all relevant authorities

"At this time there has been no official confirmation of whether the cause is the avian flu virus, although, given the seriousness of the virus and this year's outbreaks across the country, (including evidence on parts of the North Norfolk coast this summer) we are taking a cautious approach.”

A spokesperson from Holkham stated on September 23: “This information sheet was formed a number of weeks ago when the issue of sick and dying wild birds began.

“It has never been established what the cause was. Some suspected it could be botulism after a long dry summer.

“Defra were kept informed of the situation but never felt it necessary to visit Pinewoods.

“The signage has since been removed and the issue has ceased.”

Earlier this year, an outbreak of avian flu killed several hundred Sandwich Terns, which were discovered by a warden of Scolt Head Island, near Brancaster.

Defra has issued an array of helpful information for anyone to help tackle the virus.

Members of the public should call the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77) if they find one or more dead birds of prey or owl, three or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese and ducks), five or more dead birds of any species

Defra has a new ‘Mitigation Strategy for Avian Influenza in Wild Birds in England and Wales' that provides further information and guidance on what people can take to mitigate the impact of avian influenza on wild bird populations whilst protecting public health, the wider environment and the rural economy.