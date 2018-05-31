Charity gets an early Christmas present from local band

Fakenham Ukes' band leader GrahamThomas (right) presenting the £500 cheque to First Focus co-cordinator Clarisaa Belson (centre). Picture: Graham Thomas Archant

Fakenham Ukes, who have become well known for their charity work, were at it again.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First Focus in Fakenham showcase day to show the public what they do - From left, service use Howard Dixon with First Focus co-cordinator Clarissa Belson. Picture: Matthew Usher. First Focus in Fakenham showcase day to show the public what they do - From left, service use Howard Dixon with First Focus co-cordinator Clarissa Belson. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A local charity can carry on supporting their community thanks to a generous donation.

You may also want to watch:

First Focus, a Fakenham charity group which offers advice on health, disability, social matters, education and training was presented with a cheque for £500 at the Fakenham Ukes' Christmas party.

Clarissa Belson, co-cordinator of said: "It means the world to us we are so grateful for the money. We will use the money to support the community by being able to continue supporting individuals with mental and emotional one to one support, back to work advice and the services we provide."

First Focus on Oak Street is the latest group to receive funds from the Fakenham Ukulele band after they were nominated by a former volunteer who is part of the Ukes.

Ukes' Bandleader, Graham Thomas said: "We chose First Focus because it's a local charity and their lottery funding is coming to an end next September."