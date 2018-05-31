Charity gets an early Christmas present from local band
PUBLISHED: 09:01 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 24 December 2019
Archant
Fakenham Ukes, who have become well known for their charity work, were at it again.
A local charity can carry on supporting their community thanks to a generous donation.
You may also want to watch:
First Focus, a Fakenham charity group which offers advice on health, disability, social matters, education and training was presented with a cheque for £500 at the Fakenham Ukes' Christmas party.
Clarissa Belson, co-cordinator of said: "It means the world to us we are so grateful for the money. We will use the money to support the community by being able to continue supporting individuals with mental and emotional one to one support, back to work advice and the services we provide."
First Focus on Oak Street is the latest group to receive funds from the Fakenham Ukulele band after they were nominated by a former volunteer who is part of the Ukes.
Ukes' Bandleader, Graham Thomas said: "We chose First Focus because it's a local charity and their lottery funding is coming to an end next September."