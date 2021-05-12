Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Channel 4 presenters want to rummage through your sheds

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:33 PM May 12, 2021   
Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien from Find It, Fix It, Flog It. Photo: Ben Tinsley

Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien from Find It, Fix It, Flog It. Photo: Ben Tinsley - Credit: Ben Tinsley

The popular restoration show from Channel 4, Find It, Fix It, Flog It, is heading to Norfolk looking for sheds.

The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people’s sheds in and around Fakenham and Norfolk to restore and add value to their unused or unwanted items.

The team had originally planned to come to Norfolk in March 2020.

They want to hear from anyone with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through.

Automotive and vintage machinery specialist Henry and upcycling expert Simon are careful not to reveal the location of any sheds featured in the programme.

From the creators of Shed & Buried and Junk & Disorderly, the upcoming series will begin filming in June 2021.

You may also want to watch:

All filming will be strictly adhering to the latest government guidelines, in response to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Email: info@hcaentertainment.com for more information.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fakenham figure - Questions put to community celebrities
  2. 2 New owner of business park could have lost trade without purchase
  3. 3 What's reopening in Fakenham from May 17?
  1. 4 Mum who survived grapefruit sized tumour celebrates £1m milestone
  2. 5 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
  3. 6 45,000 sign petition to save harbour railway
  4. 7 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
  5. 8 Princess and goblins in fantasy tale filmed in north Norfolk
  6. 9 Group behind lido campaign lay out roadmap to reality
  7. 10 Pairs' innovative 'pollution device' could win their school £20,000
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The motor-powered yacht was travelling from Lowestoft to Wells-next-the-Sea when the boat lost power.

Rescue drama as yacht cut adrift after losing power

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Almost 60 bags of rubbish were collected from across Fakenham.

Litter pickers collect 60 bags of rubbish - and push council to do more

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Holliday, co-founder of Moon Gazer Ale.

North Norfolk brewery uses lockdown to create its strongest ever beer

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Langham Glass owner Paul Miller with this year's Norwich City glass canary.

Firm making glass canaries to celebrate promotion doubles its stock

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus