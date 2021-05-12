Channel 4 presenters want to rummage through your sheds

Published: 2:33 PM May 12, 2021

Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien from Find It, Fix It, Flog It. Photo: Ben Tinsley - Credit: Ben Tinsley

The popular restoration show from Channel 4, Find It, Fix It, Flog It, is heading to Norfolk looking for sheds.

The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people’s sheds in and around Fakenham and Norfolk to restore and add value to their unused or unwanted items.

The team had originally planned to come to Norfolk in March 2020.

They want to hear from anyone with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through.

Automotive and vintage machinery specialist Henry and upcycling expert Simon are careful not to reveal the location of any sheds featured in the programme.

From the creators of Shed & Buried and Junk & Disorderly, the upcoming series will begin filming in June 2021.

All filming will be strictly adhering to the latest government guidelines, in response to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Email: info@hcaentertainment.com for more information.