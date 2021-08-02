Eyes-down for a full house as charity bingo returns to Fakenham

Published: 5:14 PM August 2, 2021

It was once again eyes-down for a full house in Fakenham as charity bingo returned to the market town.

Arranged by Adrian Hill and Rodney Harris from RSLA fundraising, the bingo was the first fundraising event from the group since March 2020. Hosted on August 1 at the community centre on Oak Street, rather than the traditional venue of the academy who are currently not hiring out the venue.

The event saw 75 hopefuls turn up in hopes of securing a full house, all whilst raising money for Fakenham Medical Practice.

For Mr Hill, it was just nice to return to their events after 17-months, despite the strange feeling of a new venue.

“It felt quite strange with it being a new venue and setting it up was rather weird, but we slowly slid back into the routine,” he said.

“When Rodney was making the calls and I was running around checking claims and making sure people were alright, it felt wonderful to be back.

“The atmosphere was good and people were pleased to be back for the first time, there was definitely a bit of a buzz going around.

“It was nice to get back to as normal as we could get at the moment after what has been a strange time for us all.”

Mr Hill and Mr Harris have been organising fundraising events in the town for the past 25-years. The pair alongside their wives, Sue and Linda, arrange cash bingo and dances, with a charity or group being selected as the benefactors.

Mr Hill is also known in the town for running an ‘age concern’ mini-bus, a free service offered to elderly people to get around the market town.

The bingo marked the start of their two-month campaign for the medical practice, in which the group hopes to show their gratitude for all their work throughout the pandemic.

Last night they raised £50, but this is only the beginning. They will be hosting bingo every week at the community centre, until October 16, when they will host a rock-n-roll dance there with the medical staff invited to come along and accept the funds raised over the two months.