'We want to show it off' - photographic exhibition to shed new light on Norfolk town

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham Archant

A Norfolk charity chairman hopes that a showcase in Norwich will bring people to the town.

Two cyclists on the Ride North Norfolk event as part of Get Active Week in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham Two cyclists on the Ride North Norfolk event as part of Get Active Week in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

The chairman of a Norfolk community group is hoping to show off his town and encourage people to visit it with a showcase this month.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham is holding a three-day event at The Forum in Norwich to showcase the market town to the rest of Norfolk.

Mr Crook wants to highlight the town's shops, cafes and businesses. He believes there are a lot of people across Norfolk that have never been to Fakenham and wants to encourage them to visit the town.

Active Fakenham has been working on this event for three months, having started the planning back in September.

A tug of war in Fakenham's market square as part of the shop keeper's Olympics held by Active Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham A tug of war in Fakenham's market square as part of the shop keeper's Olympics held by Active Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

The showcase will feature the works of Keith Osborn, a local photographer from Fakenham who worked with the charity to create a People and Places exhibition which ran in Fakenham last year.

A screen will run through the day showing photos and videos from the project which showcased the racecourse, Pensthorpe, local businesses, sports clubs and the people behind them.

Mr Crook said: "We have all these great pictures from the people and places exhibition that we don't want to disappear. The exhibition in Fakenham did really well, so we want to show it off here."

A local band kicks off the Fakenham music festival which starts Get Active week in the town. Picture: Active Fakenham A local band kicks off the Fakenham music festival which starts Get Active week in the town. Picture: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham will also be promoting the return of their annual events including the Duck Race, Get Active Week, Fun Run and road cycle racing and the which are all returning for 2020.

Mr Crook said: "Planning is well underway for our events this year. We are working on a number of things, events are going to be bigger and we hope people will come along and support us by volunteering if they can, or by just enjoying themselves."

Active Fakenham tried to secure a sponsor for the event but was unable to. So, funding for the showcase has been raised through the Market Town initiative with North Norfolk District council, funds from local shop Aldiss, and their own generated revenue and the sale of merchandise in Fakenham shops such as Benbows and the Fakenham Info Hub.

The showcase will run from January 16 to 18 at The Forum lobby in Norwich, running all day.