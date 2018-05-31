Search

Advanced search

'We want to show it off' - photographic exhibition to shed new light on Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 09:30 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 10 January 2020

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

Archant

A Norfolk charity chairman hopes that a showcase in Norwich will bring people to the town.

Two cyclists on the Ride North Norfolk event as part of Get Active Week in Fakenham. Picture: Active FakenhamTwo cyclists on the Ride North Norfolk event as part of Get Active Week in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

The chairman of a Norfolk community group is hoping to show off his town and encourage people to visit it with a showcase this month.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham is holding a three-day event at The Forum in Norwich to showcase the market town to the rest of Norfolk.

Mr Crook wants to highlight the town's shops, cafes and businesses. He believes there are a lot of people across Norfolk that have never been to Fakenham and wants to encourage them to visit the town.

Active Fakenham has been working on this event for three months, having started the planning back in September.

A tug of war in Fakenham's market square as part of the shop keeper's Olympics held by Active Fakenham. Picture: Active FakenhamA tug of war in Fakenham's market square as part of the shop keeper's Olympics held by Active Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

You may also want to watch:

The showcase will feature the works of Keith Osborn, a local photographer from Fakenham who worked with the charity to create a People and Places exhibition which ran in Fakenham last year.

A screen will run through the day showing photos and videos from the project which showcased the racecourse, Pensthorpe, local businesses, sports clubs and the people behind them.

Mr Crook said: "We have all these great pictures from the people and places exhibition that we don't want to disappear. The exhibition in Fakenham did really well, so we want to show it off here."

A local band kicks off the Fakenham music festival which starts Get Active week in the town. Picture: Active FakenhamA local band kicks off the Fakenham music festival which starts Get Active week in the town. Picture: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham will also be promoting the return of their annual events including the Duck Race, Get Active Week, Fun Run and road cycle racing and the which are all returning for 2020.

Mr Crook said: "Planning is well underway for our events this year. We are working on a number of things, events are going to be bigger and we hope people will come along and support us by volunteering if they can, or by just enjoying themselves."

Active Fakenham tried to secure a sponsor for the event but was unable to. So, funding for the showcase has been raised through the Market Town initiative with North Norfolk District council, funds from local shop Aldiss, and their own generated revenue and the sale of merchandise in Fakenham shops such as Benbows and the Fakenham Info Hub.

The showcase will run from January 16 to 18 at The Forum lobby in Norwich, running all day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s keeping me going’ - woman overwhelmed by donations amid cancer battle

Fakenham chef Sarah Codling has been battling cervical cancer. Picture: Sarah Codling

Driver ploughs Mercedes into home after drinking five pints of Guinness

Ben Grint, who drank five pints of Guinness before ploughing into the side of a house. Picture: Archant

15 signs you grew up in Fakenham

Fakenham market day and town centre. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Road blocked after driver’s car ends up in ditch

Police were called after a car ended up in a ditch. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s keeping me going’ - woman overwhelmed by donations amid cancer battle

Fakenham chef Sarah Codling has been battling cervical cancer. Picture: Sarah Codling

Driver ploughs Mercedes into home after drinking five pints of Guinness

Ben Grint, who drank five pints of Guinness before ploughing into the side of a house. Picture: Archant

15 signs you grew up in Fakenham

Fakenham market day and town centre. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Road blocked after driver’s car ends up in ditch

Police were called after a car ended up in a ditch. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Van firm goes bust after 15 years

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

Six in court after discovery of £1m cannabis factory

Police at a cannabis factory found on an industrial estate in Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He had a knife and a hook’ - thieves raid pub’s fruit machines in three-hour spree

The landladies of a town centre pub have warned other owners to remain vigilant after thieves stole hundreds of pounds from fruit machines in Dereham and Fakenham. Pictured is The Cherry Tree pub in Dereham and sisters Sarah Godsoe (right) and Morgana Hale. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHERRY TREE

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest to open into 20-year-old man who died in New Year’s Eve car crash

Police on the scene at the B1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van collided on New Year's Eve 2019. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists