Search

Advanced search

Charity gin and beer festival postponed

PUBLISHED: 13:07 13 March 2020

A gin and beer festival for charity has been postponed.

Fakenham's gin and beer festival announced on Facebook that the event is on hold due to the coronavirus.

Although there are currently no reported cases in Norfolk, the charity event wanted to take no risks over the possibility of raising less money.

You may also want to watch:

In a post, the organiser said: 'We have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the Fakenham Gin & Beer Festival.

'This decision has not been taken lightly. We have been following Government and WHO advice to continue as planned however it is now more likely that under the Government's 'Delay' the situation will worsen rapidly.

'By acting now, we hope to remove the uncertainty and allow you to amend your own plans accordingly.'

The charity event is still hoping to take place at some point this year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Use it or lose it’ - closing market town deli’s message for shoppers

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. Archant

‘Everyone can make a difference’ - Can a market town become plastic free?

Fakenham's Thursday market PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Two vehicles in crash on Norwich Road

Police and ambulances were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of the A1067 and Porters' Lane/B1535 at Lenwade. Picture: Supplied

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

First look at new Norfolk school

Norfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Most Read

‘Use it or lose it’ - closing market town deli’s message for shoppers

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. Archant

‘Everyone can make a difference’ - Can a market town become plastic free?

Fakenham's Thursday market PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Two vehicles in crash on Norwich Road

Police and ambulances were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of the A1067 and Porters' Lane/B1535 at Lenwade. Picture: Supplied

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

First look at new Norfolk school

Norfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Charity gin and beer festival postponed

Praise for village school with ‘strong teaching’ despite requiring improvement

Blenheim Park School

Patients face temporary shortage of antidepressant medication

Patients in Norfolk that have been prescribed the antidepressant, Sertraline, have raised concerns after having trouble obtaining their medication. Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Coronavirus: What are symptoms and should I self-isolate?

People with even mild coronavirus symptoms are being urged to stay at home. Picture: Getty

Two vehicles in crash on Norwich Road

Police and ambulances were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of the A1067 and Porters' Lane/B1535 at Lenwade. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24