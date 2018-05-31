Charity gin and beer festival postponed

A gin and beer festival for charity has been postponed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fakenham's gin and beer festival announced on Facebook that the event is on hold due to the coronavirus.

Although there are currently no reported cases in Norfolk, the charity event wanted to take no risks over the possibility of raising less money.

You may also want to watch:

In a post, the organiser said: 'We have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the Fakenham Gin & Beer Festival.

'This decision has not been taken lightly. We have been following Government and WHO advice to continue as planned however it is now more likely that under the Government's 'Delay' the situation will worsen rapidly.

'By acting now, we hope to remove the uncertainty and allow you to amend your own plans accordingly.'

The charity event is still hoping to take place at some point this year.