Chef seals victory in scone bake-off with nan’s recipe

It was a grandmother’s recipe for scones that won the day for a chef who took part in a charity scone bake-off.

Michael Chamberlain, head chef at The Victoria Inn in Holkham, followed the instructions set down by his 92-year-old relative in the event, which raised money for Wells-next-the-Sea’s Heritage House day care centre.

Mr Chamberlain said: “My nan was one of the reasons I started cooking so I took her scone recipe with a few tweaks to add different ingredients and flavours.

“I was so proud to be named the winner with her recipe and I hope this can encourage others to bake, donate, nominate.”

The bake-off was part of a ‘Bake Donate Nominate’ fundraising campaign for Heritage House, which has raised £5,600 so far.

The Mill Road centre has been delivering meals to the elderly and vulnerable over the past few months, but is facing financial difficulties due to missing out on the income it would have received had it been able to operate normally.

The other bake-off contestants were Charlie Hodson - owner of Charlies Norfolk Food Heroes and Hodson and Co Deli, Holkham’s business development manager Alan Miller and Sam Proctor from Holkham operations.

Nicky Milner, Heritage House chairman, said: “In this most challenging and uncertain of times, one certain thing today is that the elderly in our community have never been more vulnerable and in need of our love, care, attention and charitable giving.

“Throughout lockdown our day visitors have been unable to leave their homes and come into Heritage House. We have continued offering support to the isolated and lonely by delivering home-cooked meals, assisted feeding, regular telephone and Skype calls, provision of food boxes and general befriending.”

Mr Hodson added: “In these uncertain times its more vital than ever to support those charities at the heart of Norfolk life and those who desperately need their support. It was an absolute pleasure to be able to organise and participate.”

Mr Proctor said it was also a joy to be part of the contest, adding: “My traditional Norfolk scones might need a bit of work but I love being able to support local charities.”

Anyone wanting to take part or donate to the Heritage House’s Bake Donate Nominate fundraiser can find out more on the centre’s Facebook page.

Nan Chamberlain’s Date, Apple and Walnut Scones

-36oz s/r flour

-2tsp baking powder

-200g sugar

-250g butter

-200g dates chopped

-200g crushed walnuts

-3x Norfolk apples cored and diced small

-1 pt milk

Rub butter, flour, baking powder and sugar together. Add dates, nuts and apples and add some of the milk as you shouldn’t need all. Mix to a dough consistency. Dust surface with flour and turn mix out. Need a little to combine well then flatten slightly, 4cm thick.

Cut out with a no 60 cutter and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment or silicone mat.

Brush with some of the remaining milk.

Place in a preheated oven 180 degrees for 18-

24 mins.Turn one over and tap bottom. If it sounds hollow it’s cooked. Allow to cool, enjoy.