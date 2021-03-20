'Didn’t like their neighbours' - Chippy disappointed by raffle response

Published: 9:39 AM March 20, 2021

A man who offered the chance for somebody to win a fish and chip tea for their street has expressed his disappointment after people said they didn’t like their neighbours enough to buy a ticket.

Ian Betts, from Fakenham, ran a ‘treat your street’ raffle which he hoped would have seen one person given the chance to offer up to 100 people a fish and chip supper.

He set up the raffle, charging £2 a ticket for the chance to win a visit from his chippy van.

He set himself the goal of selling 600 tickets, he sold 124.

“I was surprised by the number of people who said they didn’t like their neighbours enough to try it,” he said.

“People would come into the shop and tell me they saw it on Facebook or in the paper but would say they didn’t like their neighbours enough to feed them.

“It is very disappointing, I thought it would bring communities together.”

Mr Betts also runs a chip shop on Station Road in North Elmham. He said people still ask him if they can buy a ticket weeks after the month-long window ended.

With the business being quiet he felt the raffle was the best idea to keep himself relevant while also spreading some joy.

The winner decided to take the prize money, with 25pc going to the raffle company for hosting the competition. Sadly, he did not sell enough tickets, so nothing went to charity.

He did offer the winner a chance to have the food, but they declined, deciding to take the £186.

The chip shop owner did try to secure a charity sponsor for the event, but no one wanted to be seen as encouraging 100 people to meet.

He said he advertised the competition as much as possible but is most disappointed about not being able to spread some joy.

“It is not about the money, it was to offer the chance to put a service and smile out there,” he said.

“I couldn’t spend big money on something that might not go-ahead, but it is a real shame.”

He did say he might try again in the summer.