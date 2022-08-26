Chris Packham to give keynote speech at eco-festival

Chris Packham will speak as part of North Norfolk District Council's online Greenbuild festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The full line-up for a festival promoting eco-awareness has been announced.

Greenbuild, North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) annual environmental festival, is this year being held in Fakenham.

Greenbuild, North Norfolk District Council’s environmental festival, is being held in Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Various sessions will be hosted online from September 5-7, before a live get-together in the town centre on Saturday, September 10.

And, with just over a week to go, details of the proceedings have now been confirmed.

Television presenter and wildlife expert Chris Packham will return this year as the keynote speaker at Greenbuild Online on Monday, September 5, when he will discuss all things climate change, biodiversity and the natural world, relating to north Norfolk and beyond.

Also set to feature are Alice Tebb from the Marine Conservation Society, Rikke Nagell-Kleven from Hethel Innovation and Pam Warhurst from Incredible Edible, as well as Trewin Restorick, founder and CEO of Hubbub.

Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holider at NNDC for environmental services, climate change and environment, said: "I’m really pleased with the variety that we have planned for Greenbuild this year, both live and online.

North Norfolk District Council environment portfolio holder Nigel Lloyd. - Credit: Nicholas Manthorpe

"It’s going to be a fantastic event where you can hear from some remarkably insightful people and organisations.

“Events like Greenbuild are vital for bringing residents along with us on our journey to be more sustainable, and to do everything we can to support our local environments and global climates.”

Greenbuild Live, on the Saturday, is being supported by Fakenham Town Council.

In addition to stalls run by local businesses and organisations, it will feature expert advice and information for people looking to adopt a greener lifestyle.

A previous Greenbuild event at Felbrigg Hall - Credit: Archant

Those in attendance can also expect a 'Changing Landscapes' session hosted by Guardian journalist and natural history author Patrick Barkham.

Kate Rawlings, climate and environmental policy manager at NNDC, added: "We have some incredible speakers and activities planned for you.

"Our experts are not only leaders in their fields, but are so enthusiastic about how you can make really impactful changes in your day-to-day life."

To find out more about Greenbuild Festival, visit north-norfolk.gov.uk/greenbuild.