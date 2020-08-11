Search

Market town has second festive event cancelled in as many weeks

PUBLISHED: 13:53 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 11 August 2020

Crowds gathered to watch the Fakenham Christmas light switch on in 2019. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Archant

Fakenham Christmas fayre has been cancelled after fears were raised there would be no safe way to hold the event due to the coronavirus.

Christmas Fayre 2019 saw the lights switched on in Fakenham. Picture: Aaron McMillan

The fayre, due to be held in the last weekend of November, sees market stalls line the streets, local entertainment and finishes with the Christmas lights being switched on.

Linda Jennings, organising committee member, said: “It’s a huge disappointment and we are devastated that we cannot do it this year.

“We don’t like disappointing the children and the families, it was the right decision because we don’t really have a choice.”

The lights are arranged by Fakenham area partnership who work together with the fayre committee to arrange the event around the switch on.

The Fakenham Christmas fayre which was due to be held on the last weekend of November has been cancelled after the committee said there would be no safe way to hold the event due to the coronavirus. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Area partnership member Janet Holdom said that there will still be lights in the town.

“As for the past 15 years, there will definitely be a Fakenham Christmas Lights display in 2020, organised by Fakenham Area Partnership volunteers.”

Preparations for the fayre were well under way, as the committee said that entertainment and market stalls were already booked.

Preparations for the fayre were well under way. Picture: Aaron McMillan

The event, which only returned to the town last year, had plans to take the momentum from the 2019 event and make the fayre even better.

“We had big plans in place and a lot more plans in development. Plus, more people wanted to be involved”, Mrs Jennings said.

“We looked at every way possible to hold the event, but we just cannot do it.

“It isn’t the right thing to do. It wouldn’t be responsible, there would be too many people.

“We just hope people will understand why we have come to this decision.”

MORE: Christmas tree festival goes virtual

The committee is now hoping that there will be a breakthrough with the Coronavirus that will allow events like this to be held next year.

Mrs Jennings said that despite the news, the committee up for returning next year: “We will get motivated and get the schools involved again and have more ideas.

“We will start our planning as soon as we can.”

