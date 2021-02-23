Church makes history with first confirmation service in over 100 years

Published: 5:06 PM February 23, 2021

A church's future is looking brighter after it made its own piece of history.

All Saints Church in East Barsham hosted its first confirmation service in over 100 years on February 12, for James and Hattie Goodley, despite the wintry weather.

The church was at risk of closure several years ago following a significant lead theft and a dwindling congregation.

All Saints Church in East Barsham hosted their first confirmation service in over 100 years - Credit: Graham Howard

In the past two years, substantial work has been done to restore the building and renew the worshipping community in both faith and number.

Speaking on the service, where Revd Norman Banks, Bishop of Richborough was present.

Priest-in-charge, father Harri Williams, said: “This was a wonderful day in the life of the Church in this Benefice.

“It is always a privilege to present candidates for confirmation and I am thrilled that James and Hattie have taken this next step.”

Due to lockdowns, this was the third attempt at holding the service.

Mr Goodley will now also begin his ministry as a churchwarden for East Barsham.