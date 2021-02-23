Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Church makes history with first confirmation service in over 100 years

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:06 PM February 23, 2021   
A church stands in the snow

All Saints Church in East Barsham. - Credit: Graham Howard

A church's future is looking brighter after it made its own piece of history. 

All Saints Church in East Barsham hosted its first confirmation service in over 100 years on February 12, for James and Hattie Goodley, despite the wintry weather.

The church was at risk of closure several years ago following a significant lead theft and a dwindling congregation.

Inside the church

All Saints Church in East Barsham hosted their first confirmation service in over 100 years - Credit: Graham Howard

In the past two years, substantial work has been done to restore the building and renew the worshipping community in both faith and number.

Speaking on the service, where Revd Norman Banks, Bishop of Richborough was present.

Priest-in-charge, father Harri Williams, said: “This was a wonderful day in the life of the Church in this Benefice.

“It is always a privilege to present candidates for confirmation and I am thrilled that James and Hattie have taken this next step.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Basements flooded and road shut after highest rainfall for 100 years
  2. 2 Youth worker believes Covid will not define Norfolk's next generation
  3. 3 More than 30 tyres dumped in woodland near coast road
  1. 4 Police called to woman's body found in village
  2. 5 Wet weather leaves 20 million gallons of water on nature reserve
  3. 6 'Great to have a date in the diary' - Fakenham reacts to PM's roadmap
  4. 7 North Norfolk council scraps planned tax increase
  5. 8 'It's very exciting' - North Norfolk's tourist sector reacts to roadmap
  6. 9 From holidays to weddings - what does 68-page Covid roadmap tell us?
  7. 10 'A brilliant man' - Founder member of rugby club dies aged 72

Due to lockdowns, this was the third attempt at holding the service.

Mr Goodley will now also begin his ministry as a churchwarden for East Barsham.

a group of five people standing in the church

From left to right: Father Harri Williams, Revd Norman Banks, Bishop of Richborough, James and Hattie Goodley and Guy Marshall. - Credit: Graham Howard

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham, with the old-fashioned style jars of sweet favourites. P

Sweet shop owner thanks community for support through first year

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Kinnerton chocolate factory, Fakenham. Picture: Ian Burt

Chocolate factory brings coronavirus cases down to one

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A critical care car drives out of the McDonalds car park.

Video

Driver wants to inspire others after buying key workers McDonald's

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
old grammar school site

Calls for 'community use' of former grammar school site

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus