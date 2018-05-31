Search

Community activity group moves online to keep people busy during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:51 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:51 01 April 2020

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

A market town community group has moved online to support the community.

Fakenham Music Festival 2018. Photo: Keith Osborn PhotographyFakenham Music Festival 2018. Photo: Keith Osborn Photography

Active Fakenham has shifted its attention to helping people with a new Facebook group and webpage during the lockdown.

Local people can share ideas about how to keep their brains and bodies active and to remain as positive as possible while they are isolating.

Active Fakenham is known for organising events across the town, such as the free music festival, ‘get active’ week and the duck and raft races.

Two cyclists on the Ride North Norfolk event as part of Get Active Week in Fakenham. Picture: Active FakenhamTwo cyclists on the Ride North Norfolk event as part of Get Active Week in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

It is aiming to take the national initiatives and add a local twist to it. Having live demonstrations, Q&A and local photographer, Keith Osborn, is running a daily photography competition in the group.

Mr Osborn will also be running a free online workshop for photo editing. As well as encouraging local people to share their ideas, such as how to make home-made bagpipes.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham said: “We hope people will use it to share what’s available and ideas.

“It will also be useful as we come out of isolation and may help build awareness of what will be available.”

Chrissie Kelley, Head of Species Management at Pensthorpe at the dedicated Flamingo area of Pensthorpe Narural Park. Photo : Steve Adams

