Rubbish dating back 40 years found in market town litter pick

Published: 7:10 PM April 19, 2021

They collected over 15 bin bags, along with old tyres, bike frames and much more which had been dumped across the land. - Credit: Kyle Hastings

Pieces of litter dating back 40 years was among a 15-bag haul collected by a group of wouldbe Wombles.

Kyle Hastings from Fakenham arranged the litter pick in the market town as he hopes to give something back to his community.

Mr Hastings said it was about supporting and giving something to the market town.

The scene before they started their litter pick on Bullock Hills in Fakenham. - Credit: Kyle Hastings

“I feel great to give something to the community,” he said.

“I organised it to clear the space to utilise the area for families to take their children and for the kids to play with their bikes safely.”

As he posted the result of their work to Facebook, he said that ‘Hopefully everyone can now go there to enjoy the area instead of seeing a dumping site’.

He, alongside seven others, took themself to Bullock Hills on the morning of April 18 and picked up litter across the site.

The team spent most of the day collecting rubbish. These litter picks have struggled to take place with most of the county being in lockdown for the majority of the last 12 months.

During the pick, they collected over 15 bin bags, along with old tyres, bike frames and much more which had been dumped across the land.

Litter collected, such as this Quatro can dates back to the 1980s. - Credit: Kyle Hastings

While cleaning they also found rubbish which had been there for almost 40 years, with a piece of litter dating back to the 1980s.

This was the first time he had arranged a litter pick and he said it won’t be the last, with organising another to take place on the first May bank holiday weekend.

He has urged everyone to come and join them as they aim to tidy up the market town.

This crisps packet dates back to the 90s. - Credit: Kyle Hastings

“We want to encourage others to do the same in their local communities to keep north Norfolk tidy,” he said.

"The end goal isn't just to tidy up Fakenham but to improve and update it for the community," he said.

"Actions speak louder than words and for the people of Fakenham to be the change, they want to see."

He will now speak with the town council in hopes of gaining support so he can help to update Millennium Park, its skate park, as he hopes to ‘try and bring back the community of Fakenham.’