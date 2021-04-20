Nelson's church to feature concerts spanning Bach to Beyoncé

Published: 11:56 AM April 20, 2021

South Korean born violinist Joo Yeon Sir will play at All Saints in Burnham Thorpe. - Credit: Supplied

Music spanning Bach to Beyoncé will be performed in a planned season of concerts at Lord Nelson's former church.

All Saints in Burnham Thorpe is to host performances from May to October, with the goal of raising £20,000 over the next two years for new toilet and kitchen facilities, as a well as a piano.

Marian Abramovich, who is organising the events, said variety was the key word.

Mrs Abramovich said: "This part of north Norfolk is already quite well endowed with classical music, so we wanted to appeal to a broader spectrum of people than normally go to concerts in the area.

"We want to do school workshops in the church as well - by doing that get young people to realise it's not just the latest pop music that's listenable. There's a very broad church of music that is a approachable."

All Saints was Lord Nelson's local church and his father was the rector there. Both of his parents are interred in the chancel and wooden features including the altar were made using timber from the admiral's flagship, HMS Victory.

Mrs Abramovich said she hoped the church's historical connection would spark visitors' interest.

The first concert will be on May 21 starting at 7pm, featuring South Korean born violinist Joo Yeon Sir accompanied by Russian pianist Irina Andrievsky.

All Saints church in Burnham Thorpe is to host a series of concerts. - Credit: Matthew Usher

On May 22, Costa Rican clarinettist Nelly Rodriguez and pianist Angela Shan will play from 5pm.

South African pianist Neil College will give a recital at 3pm on May 23.

And The Voice finalist Benjamin Lake will be joined by soprano Hayley Moss for an evening of popular music on May 29 form 7pm.

Further concerts will include performance of works by Gilbert and Sullivan, the electric string quartet Kavolectrica, the jazz singer Ella McCready and the Japanese pianist Maki Sekjya. For more information, visit www.burnhamsbenefice.org.uk or email thorpemusic2021@gmail.com.

Mrs Abramovich added: "The building has remarkable acoustics and is very open plan and simple but retains that peacefulness and 'sincerity of a place' that is difficult sometimes to achieve in more decorated places."

The concerts are being sponsored by the Bespoke Norfolk Group.