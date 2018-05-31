Controversial painting picked for global exhibition of mask artworks

Terri Broughton with the painting of two children wearing gas masks looking at each other. Pictures: Terri Broughton Archant

A Fakenham artist’s controversial painting showing children in gas masks will be shown in an online international exhibition.

Children wearing gas masks in the painting by Fakenham artist Terri Broughton. Picture: Supplied by Terri Broughton Children wearing gas masks in the painting by Fakenham artist Terri Broughton. Picture: Supplied by Terri Broughton

Terri Broughton was one of 250 artists representing 120 countries selected for the UNESCO Beirut and MEADOWS Mask Art - Creativity under Lockdown online exhibition.

She submitted a piece showing two children looking at each other wearing gas masks, which, last October, was deemed “inappropriate” to be shown at Pensthorpe nature park.

She said: “I was thrilled to be invited to take part in the exhibition. It is such a great cause and it was a privilege to be selected. I have been painting for just over a year now and people have been very encouraging about my work. It is 122cms x 122cms and is oil on board.”

She has now been invited to take part in the JARFO Kyoto Gallery in Japan for another mask exhibition online.