Controversial painting picked for global exhibition of mask artworks
PUBLISHED: 09:32 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 11 June 2020
A Fakenham artist’s controversial painting showing children in gas masks will be shown in an online international exhibition.
Terri Broughton was one of 250 artists representing 120 countries selected for the UNESCO Beirut and MEADOWS Mask Art - Creativity under Lockdown online exhibition.
She submitted a piece showing two children looking at each other wearing gas masks, which, last October, was deemed “inappropriate” to be shown at Pensthorpe nature park.
She said: “I was thrilled to be invited to take part in the exhibition. It is such a great cause and it was a privilege to be selected. I have been painting for just over a year now and people have been very encouraging about my work. It is 122cms x 122cms and is oil on board.”
She has now been invited to take part in the JARFO Kyoto Gallery in Japan for another mask exhibition online.
