School turns railings into rainbow showcase to keep community spirit up

PUBLISHED: 15:43 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 17 April 2020

Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school

Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school

With classmates separated during the lockdown, it is hard to keep the sense of school community.

Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school

Astley Primary School pupils have captured the mood of their community by attaching rainbows and messages to the railings of their school.

Across the world, rainbows have become the symbol of hope for children in these uncertain times.

Headteacher of the Briston school, Jen Goakes, said: “The rainbows mean so many things. To us at Astley, it represents a sense of togetherness, love, hope and a way to show everyone we are still here.

Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school

“Children adding their rainbows and seeing their friends’ rainbows keeps this love alive.”

Pupils at Astley have attached the rainbows on pillowcases, paper and wood in all styles and posted a message for people to read when out on their daily walk, bike or scoot. More and more messages and pictures arrive daily.

The school remains open, including during the Easter holiday to support those key workers’ children, providing lessons, communication and support.

