Council calls 'extraordinary meeting' in hopes of an update on post office

PUBLISHED: 08:07 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 28 January 2020

Martin's, the Miller's Walk newagents and post office set to close PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Martin's, the Miller's Walk newagents and post office set to close PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Archant

The fate of a market town's post office is being discussed at a council meeting tonight.

Fakenham Town Council has called an 'extraordinary meeting' of the council on Tuesday evening at Fakenham Parish Church as they hope to be given an update on the future of the post office.

Fakenham has been without a post office since Monday, January 20, after the closure of Martin's newsagents in Millers Walk.

Since Thursday, January 23, a weekly mobile van service is visiting the town on the Market Square between 1 pm and 4 pm. But there are hopes the meeting will provide a more long term solution for the town.

Representatives from the Post Office will be at the meeting to provide the update, with hopes the negotiations between McColl and the Post Office has been completed.

A Post Office spokesperson said it was "working hard" to maintain a service in Fakenham.

