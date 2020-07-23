Council reopens road because shoppers are used to social distancing

Norwich Street in Fakenham is set to reopen. Picture: Aaron McMillan Archant

A town council has decided to reopen a road less than three weeks after it closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Street in Fakenham will reopen on Friday, July 24, following its closure on July 6 to aid North Norfolk District Council’s You Are Welcome campaign, which was launched to support social distancing.

At a Fakenham Town Council meeting held over Zoom on Tuesday, councillors decided it was time to reopen as “residents and visitors are now well practised in the art of social distancing”.

You may also want to watch:

It will come as a relief to business owners on the street, who voiced concern over the lack of footfall in the town following the closure.

Gilly Foortse, mayor of Fakenham said: “The town council agreed to do everything in its power to bring more people into the town in a safe way.

“Giving as full access as possible will hopefully bring more business to our town centre shops.

“Although we are all getting familiar with Zoom, we hope that drivers don’t zoom down Norwich Street.”