Council reopens road because shoppers are used to social distancing

PUBLISHED: 16:04 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 23 July 2020

Norwich Street in Fakenham is set to reopen. Picture: Aaron McMillan

A town council has decided to reopen a road less than three weeks after it closed.

Norwich Street in Fakenham will reopen on Friday, July 24, following its closure on July 6 to aid North Norfolk District Council’s You Are Welcome campaign, which was launched to support social distancing.

At a Fakenham Town Council meeting held over Zoom on Tuesday, councillors decided it was time to reopen as “residents and visitors are now well practised in the art of social distancing”.

It will come as a relief to business owners on the street, who voiced concern over the lack of footfall in the town following the closure.

Gilly Foortse, mayor of Fakenham said: “The town council agreed to do everything in its power to bring more people into the town in a safe way.

“Giving as full access as possible will hopefully bring more business to our town centre shops.

“Although we are all getting familiar with Zoom, we hope that drivers don’t zoom down Norwich Street.”

