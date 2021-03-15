'Full credit to them' - Cricket club thanks council for pitch help

Published: 5:01 PM March 15, 2021

Despite the setback of not being granted an extension to their ground, the future looks bright for a Norfolk cricket club.

Fakenham cricket club is itching to start playing again as they look ahead to their season starting in May. The club has been granted the use of a second playing field so every one of their teams can play in Fakenham.

Around 11 years ago they applied to Norfolk County Council to lease the unused field next to their current ground at Highfield Lawn.

The area was later given to the town's new specialist school, which caused Fakenham Cricket Club chairman Martin Turner to fear their wait for improvements would carry on.

Fakenham Cricket Club secretary Kevin Webb - Credit: Archant

However, Fakenham Town Council has provided them with space on Trapp Lane, which club secretary Kevin Webb said means a lot to them.

"I think it's fair to say that the town council have been very helpful and very supportive of the cricket club and we're very grateful for that because, without that second ground, we would probably be struggling quite badly.

“We rented the grounds at North Elmham in 2019 for our third team but that was a temporary measure and not something that could be sustainable long term. It's very helpful for the town council to make Trapp Lane available for us again.

You may also want to watch:

“Full credit to them for backing us.”

The Wensum Centre at Fakenham Cricket Club. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

The club is already looking ahead to making changes up at the field such as side screens to make it more cricket friendly. They also plan to host summer tournaments there, like their T-20 Sunday smash.

They have also been granted more than 30 sponsors all being found through their players, including a new shirt sponsor, Burnham Motors.

Fakenham Cricket Club Chairman, Martin Turner hopes these sponsors will also help the team's longevity.

“Because we've tasked the players to go out and speak to people, it meant that we've reached a wider audience,” he said.

“Going forward we hope a lot of these sponsors will have children or people within their businesses that want to play cricket. Hopefully, they join the club and become players, or members of the club, which will be brilliant.”