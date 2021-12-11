Badgers faced 'untold suffering' after entrances to sett blocked
- Credit: Norfolk police
As many as 50 entrances to a badger sett have been blocked potentially causing "untold suffering" to animals living within.
Norfolk police's rural crime officers and forensic team were called to the large sett in Little Ryburgh near Fakenham on Friday, December 10, where they found the entrances packed with earth, trapping an unknown amount of badgers inside.
Interfering with or damaging a badger sett without a licence is an offence which has previously been punished by jail sentences and fines.
A statement posted on Twitter by Norfolk police's rural crime team said: "It’s with great sadness I report one of the worst wildlife crimes I have been witness too in my short time in post.
"Today with our crime scene forensic team and Norfolk Badger Trust we attended a large badger sett in Little Ryburgh near Fakenham whereby well over 50 entrances had been blocked.
"Trapping unknown amount of badgers potentially causing untold amount of suffering.
"If anyone has information about this incident I ask you report this immediately."
Anyone with information can call Norfolk police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police say they will not be releasing anymore information on the incident at this time.