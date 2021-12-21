Butcher left sickened after quadbike snatched by 'brazen' thieves

Video

Paul Graves saw his four-wheeler taken from the premises of H V Graves in Melton Constable on December 16 - Credit: H V Graves

A butcher who uses a quadbike for his daily newspaper round says he is "sickened" after thieves made off with it.

Paul Graves said he saw his four-wheeler taken from the premises of H.V Graves in Melton Constable on December 16 between 8.20pm and 8.40pm.

Mr Graves uses the vehicle for his daily paper delivery, as well as taking products to customers who cannot get to the shop.

The Butcher from Briston was working in the cutting plant when men came into the yard and pushed the quadbike away and onto the back of their vehicle so they could tow it away.

Paul Graves saw his four-wheeler taken from the premises of H V Graves in Melton Constable on December 16. - Credit: H V Graves

“It made me sick, that someone could come up to our work when we are working during the busy Christmas period and it has just gone,” he said.

“At any time I could have walked out that door, but I did not.

“I put some rubbish in the bin just before they came up the yard. I saw the van but I did not think anything because it could have just been a customer in our shop.

“I couldn't believe they were that brazen.”

Police were called to the premises, which is home to a butcher, greengrocers and off-license, and reviewed the CCTV.

Despite the pain caused by the theft, Mr Graves said he is persevering and the 61-year-old, who believes he is one of the oldest paperboys in the region, is continuing his deliveries in his car.

Paul Graves saw his four-wheeler taken from the premises of H V Graves in Melton Constable on December 16 - Credit: H V Graves

“Deliveries will still happen, but I will do it in the motor, it's just not as practical and easy,” he said.

“Life goes on doesn’t it? You hear about this very regularly and I was angry at the time, and I'm still a little angry now, but you have to get on with it, you cannot let it ruin your life.”

He also thanked the community for their help after he shared news of the theft.

CCTV footage of the van which took the quadbike away from H V Graves - Credit: H V Graves

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Officers are investigating the theft of a quad bike from the back of a shop in Church Street, Briston, sometime between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, December 16, 2021."

Any witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation ref 36/93528/21. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.