Burglar has short trip after stealing car and then crashing it

Published: 1:14 PM October 4, 2021

A car has been stolen and then crashed from a property in Stibbard, Fakenham - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A car stolen from a property near Fakenham was later found crashed and abandoned nearby.

A white Volkswagen Touareg was stolen from a house in Stibbard on Monday, September 27.

The keys to the car were stolen from the property in Wood Norton Road between 8.30 and 9.30pm.

The car was later found crashed and abandoned a short distance from the property.

No other items were taken in the burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information about the burglary to come forward.

Anyone who holds dashcam footage from the area at the time – in particular along the A1067 road between Fakenham and Guist - or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Russ Bradnam at Fakenham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/71763/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.