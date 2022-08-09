Lynx bombing: Fears TikTok trend could lead to serious fires

Police and the fire service have warned people in Norfolk not to participate in a trend known as 'Lynx bombing' - Credit: Archant/Sam Wright

There is growing concern in Norfolk over a social media trend known as 'Lynx bombing' - and its potential to cause serious fires during extreme dry weather.

Police and fire chiefs have condemned the dangerous activity which sees people dismantling aerosol cans and throwing them to the ground to create a smoke-bomb effect.

The trend of 'Lynx bombing' has been spreading on TikTok - Credit: Archant

Worryingly, the craze has evolved to the extent that many are now filming themselves setting deodorant cans on fire - causing small explosions.

Interest appears to be spreading due to the sharing of videos on TikTok.

The issue has been highlighted on several occasions in Fakenham, where cans and the aftermath of small fires have been found in locations including Millennium Park.

At the town's Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meeting on Thursday (August 4), Richard Dawson, beat manager for Fakenham police, said he had received multiple recent reports.

Fakenham beat manager Richard Dawson - Credit: SAM WRIGHT

He added: "This is a dangerous practice that can have a serious effect on the environment in these dry conditions and has the potential to cause a significant or serious injury for anyone taking part.

"It is also anti-social for other users of the green spaces, including small children.

"If anyone witnesses or has information on this kind of thing happening, it should be reported to police."

Among those to report Lynx bombing is Clarissa Belson, manager at Fakenham community charity First Focus.

Clarissa Belson, manager at First Focus in Fakenham - Credit: Archant

She said a volunteer had discovered the remnants of an incident last week.

"Ultimately, somebody could get hurt, especially with the hot weather we have been having," added Mrs Belson.

That message was echoed by Scott Norman, deputy chief fire officer at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

He said: "Playing with fire is dangerous and can have life-changing consequences.

Scott Norman, deputy chief fire officer at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

"Using open flames around combustible materials, including deodorant, is to be avoided at all times. Deodorant cans can explode when ignited, which can cause serious injury, so residents should never have a naked flame near a deodorant can.

"Any unnecessary use of fire is discouraged and this is even more significant with the dry and flammable conditions our county is experiencing.

"We request that our communities do not take any unnecessary risks with flammable materials."