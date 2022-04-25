Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Teen motorcyclist put in hospital by hit and run crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:15 PM April 25, 2022
Police are looking for a driver after a teen was left with arm injuries following a hit and run.

The search is on for a driver after he fled the scene following a crash which left a teen motorcycle in hospital with an arm injury.

The collision happened in Great Ryburgh near Fakenham, between a blue Nissan Micra and a motorcyclist at 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 12, on Bridge Road near the traffic lights on Great Ryburgh Bridge.

The teenage rider had to go to hospital with arm injuries.  

Police are now looking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage to contact PC Rebecca Barnet on 101 at Norfolk Constabulary quoting reference NC-13042022-161, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

