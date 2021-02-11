Energy company helps police in drugs arrest
Published: 4:30 PM February 11, 2021
An energy company worker helped police seize drugs, resulting in an arrest.
The company, which has not been named, visited the address in Fakenham on February 10 serving a warrant linked to the payment of electricity when they became suspicious that drugs there.
They alerted Norfolk police who arrested a man in his 40s in relation to cannabis production.
Following a search, they seized eight cannabis plants at the address.
He was also arrested for possession of cannabis while being questioned at a King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.
He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.
