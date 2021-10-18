Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Crime

Fakenham beat manager returns to monthly street surgeries

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:30 AM October 18, 2021   
Burglars broke into a doctors surgery in Pulham Market where patient files were on display. Picture:

A market town’s beat manager is looking to get back out and meet his community as restrictions continue to ease. - Credit: IAN BURT

A market town’s beat manager is looking to get back out and meet his community as restrictions continue to ease.

Richard Dawson, the beat manager for Fakenham, is attending monthly street surgeries in towns and villages across the district as the constabulary look to meet people face to face again.

PC 1673 RICHARD DAWSON

Beat Manager at Fakenham, Richard Dawson - Credit: SAM WRIGHT

Mr Dawson is already attending Fakenham market once a month, and holds a coffee morning in Swanton Novers to provide crime prevention advice and discusses local issues with residents.

The beat manager said: “I want to make street surgeries productive. I don’t want to be standing outside a village hall for two hours and not see a soul. So I contacted clerks and the ones that replied I was able to start booking in regular dates."

If anyone wants to try and arrange something with him, then they can send an email to SNTFakenham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

You may also want to watch:

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Care home in Fakenham

Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Field is closing his Fakenham shop, Broadland Shoes, at the end of November

Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The office at 7A Norwich Road, Fakenham, could be transformed into a tattoo studio

Plans could see office transformed into tattoo parlour

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Kaiden Griffin (4) volunteered his services to cut Lauren Lawton's hair to raise money for poorly ch

Mum pays tribute to 'everyone's sunshine' Kaiden, eight

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon