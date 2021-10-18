Fakenham beat manager returns to monthly street surgeries

Published: 6:30 AM October 18, 2021

A market town’s beat manager is looking to get back out and meet his community as restrictions continue to ease.

Richard Dawson, the beat manager for Fakenham, is attending monthly street surgeries in towns and villages across the district as the constabulary look to meet people face to face again.

Beat Manager at Fakenham, Richard Dawson - Credit: SAM WRIGHT

Mr Dawson is already attending Fakenham market once a month, and holds a coffee morning in Swanton Novers to provide crime prevention advice and discusses local issues with residents.

The beat manager said: “I want to make street surgeries productive. I don’t want to be standing outside a village hall for two hours and not see a soul. So I contacted clerks and the ones that replied I was able to start booking in regular dates."

If anyone wants to try and arrange something with him, then they can send an email to SNTFakenham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk