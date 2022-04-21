Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Crime

Council vows to repair CCTV after two crimes missed

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:16 AM April 21, 2022
CCTV cameras look set to remain in Fakenham, Sheringham and North Walsham,

Cameras on Fakenham’s Market Place and Bridge Street suffered intermittent interference and signal issues which meant two incidents, failed to be recorded - Credit: PA

Two crimes that have taken place in Fakenham's market place have gone unrecorded after a CCTV system faltered.

Cameras on Fakenham’s Market Place and Bridge Street suffered intermittent interference and signal issues which meant two incidents, including an assault and an affray, failed to be recorded between Christmas 2021 and the end of March this year.

Fakenham Town Council, which is responsible for the management of the CCTV, is currently in the process of upgrading its equipment, as well as installing new cameras.

People out in Fakenham as lockdown eases. Picture: Aaron McMillan

The corner of Market Place leading down to Bridge Street in Fakenham - Credit: Archant

Beat manager for Fakenham Police, Richard Dawson, spoke at April’s full council meeting, saying that the cameras failed to record these incidents. He added that it hindered the investigations, but did not stop them.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Our contractor is investigating the problems urgently and hopes to have the system fully functional shortly.

“We are expecting full-fibre broadband in the town later this year, intermittent problems with the signal from the CCTV cameras to the monitoring team should be a thing of the past.”

PC 1673 RICHARD DAWSON

Beat Manager at Fakenham, Richard Dawson - Credit: SAM WRIGHT

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police added: “We have spoken to the town council about the movement of the cameras and continue to work with them to ensure the cameras continue to be effective at recording, detecting and preventing crime.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Market town's snooker club could close doors for good
  2. 2 Easter Sunday fun day attracts hundreds to Fakenham
  3. 3 Fakenham car park to close for repairs
  1. 4 Victim support charity slams sentence handed to domestic abuser
  2. 5 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns
  3. 6 From cancelling Netflix to new jobs: Cost of living crisis bites families
  4. 7 New deal will see every horse race at Fakenham shown on Racing TV
  5. 8 Drivers warned to go slow as £10.87m road resurfacing project begins
  6. 9 Motorcyclist in his 70s dies in crash near Fakenham
  7. 10 Son names food van after late father to 'carry his name on'

Geoff Saunders operates Paperklip on Bridge Street, he said news of the CCTV is why businesses have their own.

“We have our own cameras and alarm system, and this is why, so we can cater for ourselves because you never know what is around the corner and you need to protect your business," he said.

“Hopefully, the council can get it updated, as it needs to be operating in a correct and efficient way.”

Geoff Saunders, owner of Paperklip . Picture: Aaron McMillan

Geoff Saunders, owner of Paperklip . Picture: Aaron McMillan - Credit: Archant

Denise Benbow runs Benbows on the corner of the Market Place. She said since the cameras were installed last year, her greengrocers have had fewer incidents taking place, having previously suffered from a spate of damage to the building.

“Before the cameras were installed, we were having our windows smashed in, and had nothing to fall back on,” she said.

“Since being installed, they work as a good deterrent to this sort of damage.

“They are also vital, especially with people out on a Saturday night. Let's hope they get them repaired soon.”

Denise Benbow from Benbows groceries on the Market Place in Fakenham.

Denise Benbow from Benbows groceries on the Market Place in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan


Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Joy and Dennis Parsons celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary at their home in Stibbard.

'We've done everything together' - Dennis and Joys' 65 years of marriage

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A proud mum: Deborah Youngs has been described as a "courageous, funny, no-nonsense, beautiful, and kind woman"

Obituary

Obituary: Thousands raised after mum dies from ovarian cancer aged 54

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance has been called following a crash involving a motorbike and car on the B1146 Dereham Road in Colkirk

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called after motorbike and car crash on B1146

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Fakenham Auto Club members display their cars in the town's Market Place. 

Auto club meet again following two years off the circuit

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon