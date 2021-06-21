Town police fighting spate of youngsters climbing on rooftops

Published: 1:00 PM June 21, 2021

Police in Fakenham has made an appeal as they aim to crack down on young people climbing on roofs across the town. - Credit: IAN BURT

Police officers in a market town are looking to crack down on a spate of young people climbing on rooftops.

Fakenham police made the appeal at the full Fakenham town council meeting on June 16 for anyone who sees youths climbing on top of roofs to get in touch, as they look to stop a rise in incidents.

Terri Cooper-Barnes, local policing inspector for Fakenham said: “Within the last week we have received a number of reports relating to anti-social behaviour within the town which includes youths climbing on roofs such as the community centre.

Young people have been seeing climbing on roofs across the town, including on the community centre. - Credit: Google Maps

“We continue to respond and investigate reports of such behaviour and should any members of the public wish to report or witness similar incidents then please contact Norfolk Police.”

Any reporting of crime or ASB can be done via the Norfolk Constabulary website or call 101.