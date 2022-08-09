'Boredom' to blame for high anti-social behaviour in town, says officer

Richard Dawson, beat manager for Fakenham, has been trying to address youth provisions in the town this year to try and entertain the younger people in Fakenham and bring down the ASB offences - Credit: PA Images / PA Archive

Boredom is to blame for high levels of anti-social behaviour in Fakenham, according to one of the town's most prominent police officers.

Richard Dawson, who covers Fakenham for Norfolk police, said there existed a feeling within the community that young people had "nothing to do".

The beat manager looked informally at improvements to youth provision in the town before the coronavirus pandemic, and has made it more of a focus in recent months.

Beat Manager at Fakenham, Richard Dawson - Credit: SAM WRIGHT

Statistics available from police.uk show that, between November 2021 and June 2022, anti-social behaviour (ASB) offences featured in the top three crime categories in all but one month.

In those eight months, a total of 78 incidents were reported to police.

“During my own engagement and street surgeries, there is definitely a feeling that the youth of our community commit anti-social behaviour because they are bored and have nothing to do,” said PC Dawson.

“There is a definite perception that children up to the age of around 12 are catered for, but not enough is provided for youths up to the age of 17 - despite there being the football, rugby and cricket clubs, air and army cadets, and the theatre group."

A swimming pool, sports court and youth club were the things that they would like to see improved in Fakenham. - Credit: Archant

PC Dawson said he had recently carried out a survey asking students from Fakenham Academy what facilities they would like to see added to the town.

Among their answers were a swimming pool, sports court and a youth club.

North Norfolk District Council, with input from Fakenham Town Council, has just submitted a bid for government Levelling Up funding to try and bring a pool and a 2G pitch to the town.

Meanwhile, Fakenham Academy itself is seeking planning permission to build a multi-use games area (MUGA).

Millennium Park on Queens Road in Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

PC Dawson has also been working closely with EP Youth, a Fakenham-based charity whose activities are aimed at providing support, information and activities to young people.

He and Nula Cooper, managing director of EP Youth, hope to arrange a pop-up engagement event at Millennium Park to help forge a better relationship between police and the younger generation.

A date for the planned pop-up is yet to be confirmed.