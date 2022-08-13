More than a quarter of crimes in the Fakenham area are assault, figures show

Figures shown at Fakenham’s Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel on August 4 revealed that assault and welfare investigations have dominated local police's time - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Assaults continue to dominate police time in the Fakenham area - but it remains one of the lowest crime areas in the region.

In the three months, police launched a total of 308 investigations across Lancaster and The Raynhams, while over in Wensum and Astley, 64 investigations took place during the same time.

Lancaster and The Raynhams are made up of Fakenham (Lancaster North and South), Helhoughton, Hempton, Pudding Norton, Raynham, Tattersett and Dunton.

Astley and Wensum is made up of Briningham, Fulmodeston, Gunthorpe, Hindolveston, Kettlestone, Little Snoring, Melton Constable, Ryburgh, Stibbard, Swanton Novers, Thurning, Thursford and Wood Norton.

Across the two areas, assaults were clearly the leading investigation for the police - with 28pc of all investigations being assaults.

The different types of incidents which led to injury included, domestic (16), school-related (4), alcohol/public order (8), and other (8).

While non-injury domestic cases were a result of 20 investigations. seven investigations were for ‘neighbour issues’, and three were for attempted theft related.

The second highest, welfare, took up 13pc of the total.

Welfare investigations include a number of different incidents such as adult protection, child protection when going to a domestic incident or ensuring the welfare of a young person and modern slavery.

Across both areas, sexual offences (10), drugs (9), and weapons (2) were the lowest categories of investigations.

Richard Dawson, beat manager for Fakenham, said, "‘I’m proud to say that the Fakenham area remains one of the lowest crime areas in Norfolk and that’s down to the partnership work carried out by the beat manager and the regular patrols made by the response teams that operate from Fakenham station.

"The figures quoted are typical for our area and are consistent with previous years."

The next meeting is on Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm. Anyone who wants to join in can email their request to SNTfakenham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk