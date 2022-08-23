Woman to stand trial accused of dangerous driving

A woman from Fakenham has pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving - Credit: Archant

A woman is set to go on trial after pleading not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Annette Dunn, of Eckersley Drive, Fakenham, appeared at King's Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 18.

She pleaded not guilty to ‘causing serious injury by dangerous driving’ following a collision in February.

The original charge of ‘driving without sue care and attention’ was withdrawn in favour of an alternative charge.

The crash occurred on the B1105 Fakenham Road at East Barsham, near Fakenham, on Friday, February 11.

Police were initially called at 9.40am, before being joined at the scene by an ambulance and a senior paramedic in a support vehicle.

An adult man was subsequently taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for treatment.

After her plea, the court directed that the trial should be heard at Norwich Magistrates' Court and has been adjourned to September 15 for a case management hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Dunn was granted unconditional bail.